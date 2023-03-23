Top 5 Places to get Crafty in Wenatchee Washington

Best Places in the Wenatchee Valley to “get crafty!” So many crafts to make, and enough time if your schedule yourself right! Let us make “finding” your stuffs a bit easier, while you also check out where to find local art to appreciate!

Top 5 places to get your Craft on in Wenatchee:

1. Joann Fabric & Crafts: Need fabric? They have you covered!

2. Class with a Glass: Have the supplies already at hand, along with your favorite beverage while you "sip and paint."

3. Inspirations Ceramic and Art Cafe': You can still sip while you paint, but you get to work with ceramics here!

4. Two Rivers Art Gallery: Maybe you want to enjoy other's work of art, do that here!

5. Hobby Lobby: Let's say you have no clue what kind of craft you even want to start with, head to hobby lobby for inspiration!

Enjoy life and all the things you never knew you were capable of and allow yourself to perfect your "craft." Take chances, color outside the lines and appreciate what others are talented at as well!

BONUS: Lowes and or Home Depot as well! Get your craftsmanship on!

For information on any of the businesses mentioned, see below.

