Mustard or Ketchup on Your Hot Dog? What’s Your Go To in Washington
National Hot Dog Day is July 16th and the debate of what topping is acceptable on a hot dog is trending.
Over 2,000 Americans have responded to a survey on hot dog condiments and the preferences top choice may have die-hard aficionados in Chicago seeing red--and it's not ketchup, or catsup, if you prefer.
Image: Classic Chicago Style with mustard, relish, tomato and hot pepper/CANVA
Washington's 10 Favorite Hot Dog Toppings Revealed
Washington top hot dog topping is yellow mustard sauce (59%), followed by cheese (50%) and onions (47%).
Washington average 9.3 hot dogs a month (about 112 each year), but Montanans gobble down 16.7 per month on average for more than 200 a year. The average American eats about 7 hot dogs per month, totaling 4,712 in a lifetime—enough to stack as high as eight Statues of Liberty.
Topping Choice % of Top Choice
#1 Yellow Mustard 59%
#2 Cheese 50%
#3 Onions 47%
#4 Ketchup 44%
#5 Chili beans 38%
#6 Sauerkraut 35%
#7 Chili sauce 32%
#8 Pickles/Cheese sauce 29%
#9 Salsa 21%
#10 Jalapenos/Bacon 18%
Ketchup is actually the nation’s favorite hot dog topping; it's the condiment of choice in 23 states, including California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Spicy toppings are the least popular nationwide; just 4% of Americans like a plain hot dog.
Actually, that's how I eat my $1.99 hot dog deals at Costco.
The USA's Top Hot Dog Condiment Choices
|Topping
|Pct. of Top Choice
|Ketchup
|53%
|Yellow mustard sauce
|48%
|Onions
|45%
|Cheese
|43%
|Chili sauce
|27%
|Chili beans
|26%
|Cheese sauce
|23%
|Pickles
|21%
|Sauerkraut
|19%
|Bacon
|19%
What do you like? Mustard is the only option versus ketchup on a Chicago Hot Dog. And it's not a Texas Chili Dog without the chili sauce in the lone Star state so there are plenty of regional favorites. I like a Hawaiian Hot Dog served in a hollowed out tube of a bun with lots of tropical toppings.
The average American devours nearly seven hot dogs a month, adding up to about 79 a year. Over a typical adult lifetime of 77.5 years, that’s a whopping 4,712 hot dogs – equivalent to the height of nearly eight Statues of Liberty stacked on top of each other.
Where are the hot dog eaters?
|State
|Average number of hot dogs consumed per month
|Montana
|16.7
|Wyoming
|13.0
|Delaware
|12.7
|District of Columbia
|11.3
|Maine
|11.0
|Tennessee
|10.1
|Louisiana
|10.0
|Arkansas
|9.6
|Washington
|9.3
|Arizona
|8.4
Who is NOT eating hot dogs?
North Dakota (1.3 per month), South Dakota (1.7), and Utah (2.1) consumers are eating the fewest hot dogs on a monthly basis.
