National Hot Dog Day is July 16th and the debate of what topping is acceptable on a hot dog is trending.

Over 2,000 Americans have responded to a survey on hot dog condiments and the preferences top choice may have die-hard aficionados in Chicago seeing red--and it's not ketchup, or catsup, if you prefer.

Image: Classic Chicago Style with mustard, relish, tomato and hot pepper/CANVA

Washington's 10 Favorite Hot Dog Toppings Revealed

  • Washington top hot dog topping is yellow mustard sauce (59%), followed by cheese (50%) and onions (47%).

  • Washington average 9.3 hot dogs a month (about 112 each year), but Montanans gobble down 16.7 per month on average for more than 200 a year. The average American eats about 7 hot dogs per month, totaling 4,712 in a lifetime—enough to stack as high as eight Statues of Liberty.

Topping Choice        % of Top Choice

#1     Yellow Mustard            59%

#2     Cheese                        50%

#3     Onions                         47%

#4     Ketchup                        44%

#5     Chili beans                    38%

#6     Sauerkraut                     35%

#7     Chili sauce                     32%

#8     Pickles/Cheese sauce   29%

#9     Salsa                             21%

#10    Jalapenos/Bacon         18%

Ketchup is actually the nation’s favorite hot dog topping; it's the condiment of choice in 23 states, including California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Spicy toppings are the least popular nationwide; just 4% of Americans like a plain hot dog.

Actually, that's how I eat my $1.99 hot dog deals at Costco.

 The USA's Top Hot Dog Condiment Choices

ToppingPct. of Top Choice
Ketchup53%
Yellow mustard sauce48%
Onions45%
Cheese43%
Chili sauce27%
Chili beans26%
Cheese sauce23%
Pickles21%
Sauerkraut19%
Bacon19%

What do you like?  Mustard is the only option versus ketchup on a Chicago Hot Dog.  And it's not a Texas Chili Dog without the chili sauce in the lone Star state so there are plenty of regional favorites.  I like a Hawaiian Hot Dog served in a hollowed out tube of a bun with lots of tropical toppings.

The average American devours nearly seven hot dogs a month, adding up to about 79 a year. Over a typical adult lifetime of 77.5 years, that’s a whopping 4,712 hot dogs – equivalent to the height of nearly eight Statues of Liberty stacked on top of each other.

Where are the hot dog eaters?

StateAverage number of hot dogs consumed per month
Montana16.7
Wyoming13.0
Delaware12.7
District of Columbia11.3
Maine11.0
Tennessee10.1
Louisiana10.0
Arkansas9.6
Washington9.3
Arizona8.4

Who is NOT eating hot dogs?

North Dakota (1.3 per month), South Dakota (1.7), and Utah (2.1) consumers are eating the fewest hot dogs on a monthly basis.

