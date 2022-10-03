Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Coming To Wenatchee

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is coming to Wenatchee this week to showcase federal funding for a major local project.

Buttigieg will visit Wenatchee and the Seattle area on Thursday and Friday.

Wenatchee City Executive Services Director Laura Gloria says the local visit has been in the works for a while.

"I know he's been wanting to visit the area for some time, specifically after the city received its INFRA award," said Gloria. "That INFRA Award is a federal program, and the city received $92 million for our Apple Capitol Loop application."

The Apple Capitol Loop project includes the Confluence Parkway bridge-and-bypass planned for north Wenatchee.

Eighth District Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier will appear in Wenatchee with Buttigieg.

Gloria says the two will be involved in a walking tour.

"The intent is to walk along the alignment of the future Parkway," Gloria said. "So, start in Walla Walla Point Park, and then sort of walk up the Apple Capitol Loop Trail to where the new Confluence Parkway alignment will be."

The Wenatchee visit by Buttigieg will take place mid-morning on Thursday.

About $49 million in federal money is helping to fund the Confluence Parkway Project, which has a total cost of $85 million.

The money will be used to build a second bridge across the Wenatchee River, among other road improvements in the project.

Buttigieg is expected use the Wenatchee event to highlight federal investments in local transportation projects, made possible by the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed last year.