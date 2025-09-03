The bones discovered during the two-day search for accused triple-murderer Travis Decker near the Rock Island Campground were not human.

FBI Confirms Remains Not Human

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said he spoke with the FBI Seattle office Wednesday morning, and they confirmed the remains found were animal bones.

Get our free mobile app

"They said they got the results back from Central Washington University's anthropology department, and they said they were not human bones," Sheriff Morrison said. "We thank [FBI Seattle] for coming in and putting in the resources to help us out, and we'll still see some of the other items we collected if we get a hit for our investigation."

Outside Agencies Join Manhunt

Sheriff Morrison said two other partner agencies are coming to the county next week to provide assistance and continue to search for Decker.

"We're going to have a briefing with another one of our partners next week, and then we have another partner coming in to assist as well," Sheriff Morrison said. "Currently, with our financial constraints, we appreciate the outside assistance."

Two-Day Search Covered 250 Acres

The FBI said they do not anticipate further updates related to the search that took place Aug. 25 and 26, adding this search is just one step in a three-month process by a variety of agencies to locate Decker. In two days, the search team cleared almost 250 acres, carefully covering rough terrain on foot.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office remains the lead agency in the investigation while the FBI Seattle, U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and other partners work to locate Decker.

$20,000 Reward Still Available

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Decker, you are asked to call 911 immediately and not attempt to contact or approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshal's Office or call 1-800-336-0102 or go to usmarshals.gov/tips.