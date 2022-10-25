Tree Removal Project to Cause Delays On Blewett Pass

Motorists traveling U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass should plan on being delayed next week.

Beginning Monday (October 31), contractors for the Washington Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin removing hazardous trees adjacent to the roadway.

DOT spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says unlike the recent tree removal efforts over Stevens Pass due to wildfire, this is a seasonal project.

“We’re always on the lookout for potentially hazardous trees. We have a program that identifies and reviews these trees and then we work with arborists and contractors to remove them so they’re cleared from the right of way.”

Crews will be removing several dozen trees from a ten-mile stretch of the highway from the intersection of Liberty Road to just south of the summit.

Loebsack says the work will require a full closure of the highway due to safety concerns.

“With these kinds of projects, we have to do an all-stop and crews must completely clear the road. So drivers should plan on a little extra time so they aren’t late to their destinations when traveling over Blewett Pass next week.”

The work is scheduled through Thursday (November 3) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes.