Troopers Looking for Driver, Passenger Who Reportedly Fled Crash North of Orondo

Washington State Patrol is looking for people who left the scene of a two-car crash on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo Saturday night.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says a Honda heading from Zanal Loop Rd. onto northbound U.S. 97 took the turn too wide and hit a car that was southbound on the highway.

"The driver and the passenger of the causing vehicle, the Honda, they fled the scene," said Weber. "The Parks Department, Douglas County and our units attempted to try and find the occupants, but they already fled the scene. So now we're investigating (the crash) as a hit and run."

The crash happened at about 10pm Saturday.

Weber said they believe the Honda is licensed out of Mattawa, and plan to have troopers based in the Columbia Basin to some follow-up work to locate the two people who left the scene.

He said some drivers flee because they don't have auto insurance, or have a suspended license, or because of possible outstanding warrants.