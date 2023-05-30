Tuesday Morning East Wenatchee Fire Called Suspicious

Wenatchee Valley fire investigators are looking into a fire overnight Tuesday morning near the roundabout next to the George Sellar Bridge in East Wenatchee.

The fire is being called suspicious at this point and the cause has not been determined. It was reported just after 1:30am and took just over half an hour to extinguish.

Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar says it's possible people may have set the fire in brush next to the road.

"It's on the roundabout, actually was," said McKellar. "There was some light brush."

McKellar also says the fire department is advising people to be aware of illegal burns.

Firefighters made sure an illegal burn with a foul odor was put out in the 400 block of Walker Avenue just before 8am Tuesday morning.

"Just a reminder to check with the fire department about burning because of the urban growth area," KcKellar said. "And that definitely was in that."

Neither fire had to do with wind or lightning, which sparked a brush fire in an area of East Wenatchee which briefly threatened residences over the holiday weekend.

The fire grew to 250 acres before it was brought under control with assistance from State Fire Mobilization. State firefighters were on that scene from Saturday at about 3:30pm until Sunday at 7:00pm.