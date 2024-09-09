Two Arrested For Gas Theft Near Ephrata

Two people are in jail after police say they stole gasoline from a farm near Ephrata over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a property near Road 20.5 Northwest and Johnson Road just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The property owner told responding deputies he'd caught a man and a woman stealing gas from several vehicles before chasing after them in his car when they drove away.

Deputies say the suspects' vehicle crashed off Sheep Canyon Road Northwest and the pair fled on foot.

20-year-old Colt Trumble of Ephrata and 20-year-old Tianna Trumble (relationship unknown) were found a short time later walking alongside Sheep Canyon Road and were taken into custody.

Colt Trumble was booked into the Grant County Jail for trespassing, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, while Tianna Trumble, who officials say is a transient, was booked for trespassing and third-degree theft.