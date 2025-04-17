Two Dead, Five Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Othello

Two Dead, Five Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Othello

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people are dead and five others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 17 about five miles north of Othello when a sedan driven by 28-year-old Cesar E. Hernandez of Moses Lake attempted an illegal pass, overcorrected, and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 43-year-old Tiffany C. Adams of Othello.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Both Hernandez and one of the three passengers in his vehicle, 20-year-old Angel M. Valenzuela of Moses Lake, were killed in the collision.

The remaining two passengers in Hernandez's vehicle, along with Adams and two passengers in her vehicle - including a 14-year-old girl, were all injured in the crash and transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say it's unknown if impairment played a role in the crash, which blocked traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.

Vehicle Make and Model Involved in the Most Fatal Accidents by State

A new study conducted by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, has revealed the vehicle make and model involved in the most fatal accidents in the country. Let's look at which cars and trucks were involved in the most deadly crashes in a year in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. For the full methodology, scroll to the US total.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: adams county, fatal collision, state route 17, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ