Two Dead, Five Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Othello

Two people are dead and five others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 17 about five miles north of Othello when a sedan driven by 28-year-old Cesar E. Hernandez of Moses Lake attempted an illegal pass, overcorrected, and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 43-year-old Tiffany C. Adams of Othello.

Both Hernandez and one of the three passengers in his vehicle, 20-year-old Angel M. Valenzuela of Moses Lake, were killed in the collision.

The remaining two passengers in Hernandez's vehicle, along with Adams and two passengers in her vehicle - including a 14-year-old girl, were all injured in the crash and transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say it's unknown if impairment played a role in the crash, which blocked traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.