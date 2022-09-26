Two Hospitalized in “Serious Injury” Grant County Crash

Two people have injuries from a crash between two trucks that severely mangled one of them near Royal City Monday.

Deputies say the driver of a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson Road and crashed into an unloaded potato truck.

Two people in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for injuries, while the driver of the potato truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what it calls a serious injury accident that heavily damaged the tire truck.

Royal Slope Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response Grant County provided patient care.