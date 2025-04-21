Two Injured In Hit-&-Run Collision Near Othello

Two people have injuries and a teenager is facing felony charges following a two-vehicle, hit-and-run collision in Adams County on Saturday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8:25 p.m. on State Route 17 about two miles north of Othello, when a sedan driven by 19-year-old Demetrio D. Robles of Moses Lake crossed the center line and struck another sedan driven by 44-year-old Nancy Cortes of Othello.

Get our free mobile app

The head-on impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest at the base of a roadside embankment.

Cortes and a passenger in her vehicle, 47-year-old Aquilino A. Cortes of Othello, were both injured in the crash and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Robles, who was not injured in the accident, fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later by troopers.

He was arrested for hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and violation of an order to use an ignition interlock, although the State Patrol has confirmed that impairment did not play a role in the incident.