Two Jackknifed 18-Wheelers in Two Days On U.S. 97 Blewett Pass Area

U.S. 97 in the Blewett Pass area is open after two closures in two days from a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

WSDOT announced the Tuesday closure at about 11:45am, with the highway being reopened at 3:15pm.

The Washington State Patrol reported the 18-wheeler jackknifed several miles south of the "Big Y" interchange of U.S. 2 and U.S. 97 near Peshastin.

The highway was closed from the "Big Y" all the way to the U.S. 97 intersection with SR 970 near Cle Elum, a nearly 40 stretch of roadway.

The Monday closure of U.S. 97 took place when an 18-wheeler jackknifed in an area close to Blewett Pass at about 8am, with the roadway reopening at about 10:15am.