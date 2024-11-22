Two Men Jailed In Grant County Trespassing

A pair of Moses Lake men are in jail after police say they were caught trespassing on private property near Ephrata late Thursday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were conducting extra patrols around midnight in the 7000 block of Martin Road Northwest due to recent break-ins when they spotted a suspicious pickup truck in a field.

Deputies pulled the truck over and the two men inside reportedly admitted they didn't know who lived at the property, but claimed they were experiencing mechanical issues and had stopped there to borrow some tools.

Police contacted the property owner who advised that he did not know the men and no one should be on the property, especially that late at night.

Fifty-two-year-old Donald Glenn Smith and 31-year-old Gabriel Garcia De Leon were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and booked into the Grant County Jail.