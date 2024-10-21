Two People Wanted For Retail Theft In Chelan County

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two people wanted for separate thefts at local businesses in the past week.

Sheriff's officials say one of the incidents involved a heavy-set, Caucasian woman with long blonde hair in her 30s who is wanted for stealing merchandise at the Chelan WalMart.

Get our free mobile app

The other wanted person is a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his late 20s or 30s with a slim build and a goatee who is wanted for the theft of several hundred dollars-worth of liquor from the Safeway store in Leavenworth.

Both suspects were captured on surveillance video and still images are available for public viewing at the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about either suspect is being asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.