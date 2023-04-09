Two Rivers Art Gallery Presents “Her Sense of Place,” an Art Collaboration Between Three Local Artists

The Two Rivers Art Gallery celebrated their 14th anniversary with an art collaboration titled "Her Sense of Place" showcasing three female artists from the Wenatchee Valley.

On April 7, crowds of local art connoisseurs and enthusiasts gathered for the Opening reception at the newly renovated art gallery, admiring the art of gallery board members Jennifer Evenhus, Sheri Trepina, and Sasha Syssoeva Fair.

The theme of “Her Sense of Place” was inspired by the land, agriculture and people of the Wenatchee Valley.

Jen Evenhus has received several awards throughout the years, including Best of Show, President’s Award, Juror’s Award, Purchase Prize, and an Honorable Mention.

Evenhus used Wenatchee Valley’s natural beauty and landscape as inspiration for her work, using oil, oil and cold wax, and pastels to illustrate the valley’s native vegetation such as sage, balsamroot, and lily ponds.

Jennifer Evenhus Presents Work Made for "Her Sense of Place" Collaboration with Twin River Gallery Techniques include oil paints, cold wax oil painting, and pastels to illustrate Wenatchee Valley's natural landscape.

Sheri Trepina was also inspired by the valley’s natural landscapes, adding botanical elements to her mixed-media collage paintings.

Trepina has been featured in multiple publications such as the Wenatchee World, the Kalispell Daily Interlake, and publication in two North Light Books.

Being a fourth-generation Cashmere resident, Trepina grew up in a family of artists and drew inspiration from her family farm in Cashmere.

“It was at Lake Wenatchee [during] thunderstorm time in August and I can remember as a little girl, maybe five or six, sitting with my grandmother in the cabin that she had and listening to thunderstorms,” Trepina said. “That goes back 60 years and you just don't forget some of those things.”

Trepina uses watercolor, acrylic paint, ink, and her own homemade paper for these pieces of art. She also collected local plants to add texture and unique patterns in her paintings, ultimately creating an abstract quality.

Sheri Trepina Presents Work Made for "Her Sense of Place" Collaboration with Twin River Gallery Sheri Trepina uses local plants, watercolors, acrylic paint, ink, and her own homemade paper to create abstract works of art.

Sasha Syssoeva Fair delves more into realism in her paintings, who received a traditional art education while growing up in a small town in Russia.

Immigrating to the U.S. in her early 20s, Fair settled down in Wenatchee after living in various parts of the country.

Fair’s painting “Spring, Wenatchee Valley” was picked as the official 2023 Apple Blossom Festival Art Print, featuring a middle-school girl holding an apple in front of a sunset background.

Fair utilizes her knowledge in classical art styles to convey contemporary concepts such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Wenatchee Valley locals, and the resilience of today’s youth.

“Sometimes you hear some negative comments about the young generation, but as I started knowing them more closely, I find that they are very intelligent, they are sensitive, they are full of compassion for other people, and I wanted to include them so that we see them and encourage people to get to know them better.”

Sasha Syssoeva Fair Presents Work Made for "Her Sense of Place" Collaboration with Twin River Gallery Sasha Syssoeva Fair is a realist painter who uses classical art styles to convey contemporary themes.

These artworks will remain at the Two Rivers Art Gallery for the rest of the month at 102 N Columbia St, Wenatchee. The gallery will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday between 1 - 4 p.m.