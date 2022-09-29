U.S. 2 Reopened After Second Closure In 3 Weeks

U.S. Highway 2 is back open in the Skykomish area after having been shot down twice in recent weeks because of close by wildfire activity.

A four mile stretch between the Creek Tunnel and the ranger station reopened Thursday evening at 7 after closing down late Monday night.

The latest shutdown came just three days after a two week shutdown of U.S. 2 that dates back to September 10.

WSDOT says additional closures are possible if the fire pattern shift.

The department is advising drivers to expect a 30 miles per hour speed limit in the area as crews continue to work.

WSDOT says it also will perform a daily post-fire corridor inspection along the stretch of US 2 through the winter as they continue to monitor this area for damage during the rainy and wet season when the soil may become saturated and additional trees may need to be removed.

The Bolt Creek Fire, which has caused the U.S. 2 closures, remains active, burning 12,070 aces.

It's currently 13 percent contained and will likely continue to burn until being overtaken by season changing events such as rain and snow.