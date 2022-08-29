Underage Suspect From Moses Lake Arrested in Connection to Stolen Car, Gun

An underage suspect from Moses Lake faces charges after being tracked down to a stolen car in Othello.

Adams County deputies say they used a new license plate reader to identify and pull over a stolen car Friday, but say the juvenile successfully ran away from them on foot.

They got a search warrant for the abandoned car, a 2019 Nissan Altima, where they found a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber hand gun that was reported stolen out of Spokane.

Deputies say they located the underage suspect at a residence Monday and arrested him for suspicion of having a stolen car and gun as well as resisting arrest.

They say the juvenile is from Moses Lake, but now lives in Othello. He was booked into Martin Hall in Cheney Monday.