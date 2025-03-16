The Wenatchee School Board has approved a separation agreement with embattled employee David Vasquez.

Formerly head coach of the girls' soccer team, Vasquez was charged with attempted third-degree rape following an alleged incident at a Wenatchee get-together in 2023. As KPQ wrote at the time,

An affidavit of probable cause filed [Aug. 31] in Chelan County District Court says a 21-year-old woman told investigators that David Vasquez, who she knew as a soccer coach, sexually assaulted her at a house party...Vasquez was reportedly an uninvited guest the previous evening at a gathering of about 10 people at a bar celebrating a new job for the victim. Vasquez later joined the group at a local residence where he's accused of the attempted rape.

Get our free mobile app

The complainant had previously recounted her version of events to Chelan County deputies. However, the charges against Vasquez were dropped in November 2023.

Per the agreement, which was finalized Tuesday at a school board meeting, Vasquez will resign this coming August. Additionally, he is prohibited from seeking future employment with the district:

Employee agrees to irrevocably resign his position and the District agrees to accept his resignation, effective August 31, 2025. Employee understands that the District will immediately rely on Employee's resignation as it makes personnel decisions, including for the 2024-25 school year. Employee agrees that he is not interested in working for the District and that he will not apply for nor will the District hire him for any position in the District after the 2024-25 school year.

For now the 43-year-old will remain on paid administrative leave.

The agreement restricts his contact with district staff and students and his access to district property and events. It also states categorically that neither party admits liability.

Click here to watch Tuesday's meeting in its entirety.