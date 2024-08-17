A Wenatchee boy is in custody following an alleged shooting at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.

The Grant County Fair will continue as scheduled on Saturday (the last night of festivities). But law enforcement is significantly beefing up its presence there.

The following account was provided by Kyle Foreman, spokesperson for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, a gang-related fairgrounds skirmish spun out of control. It started with the 15-year-old suspect trading verbal blows with a rival gang member. The episode soon devolved into violence; this occurred near some carnival rides at the southern end of the fairgrounds.

The suspect had a weapon - a handgun - on his person. He inadvertently fired a single round while attempting to draw the gun. The bullet struck his 16-year-old girlfriend, passing through her back before striking an "unassociated" 14-year-old in the leg.

The panicked suspect took off on foot but was intercepted by fairgoers. They pushed the suspect off balance before tackling and subduing him.

Deputies with the Crime Reduction Team, a unit within the Sheriff's Office, soon arrested him and confiscated the firearm. The suspect is being housed at Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center in Wenatchee.

Investigators are recommending steep charges: first-degree assault with a firearm or deadly weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

As previously mentioned, two young girls were wounded by the gunman. Both were treated at Moses Lake's Samaritan Healthcare and are said to be in stable condition. Their injuries, though serious, are not apparently life-threatening.

Witnesses to the shooting are encouraged to contact detectives at 509-762-1160. Case #: 24GS10016.