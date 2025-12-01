A day-long closure of US 97 over Blewett Pass is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, as crews remove hazardous trees and debris left behind by the Labor Mountain Fire.

The 28-mile stretch of the highway will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between SR 970 at Lauderdale and Ingalls Creek Road, but schedules may change due to weather and other factors. Closure will allow WSDOT and U.S. Forest Service crews to work at multiple locations without stopping traffic.

Get our free mobile app

The burn scar previously forced a 16-day closure in September — the longest in Blewett Pass history.

Drivers are advised to check real-time travel updates, as schedules may change due to weather. Alternate routes include US 2 over Stevens Pass and SR 28 via Wenatchee and Quincy.