East Wenatchee Approves Pedestrian Bridge Connection Over SR 28

A project to extend the bike and pedestrian bridge connecting Wenatchee and East Wenatchee is making progress.

The East Wenatchee City Council has approved an agreement with Wenatchee to build an elevated bridge over State Route 28.

Rendering of bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 28 in East Wenatchee from City of Wenatchee Rendering of bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 28 in East Wenatchee from City of Wenatchee loading...

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says there's wide agreement for the bridge to connect directly to Valley Mall Parkway.

"We went and talked to all of the businesses on Valley Mall Parkway, presented them with a couple of options, and that was the preferred solution from everyone that we talked to," said Melton.

The city of Wenatchee is financing the entire project through a $92 million federal grant.

When finished, it'll connect bike and pedestrian traffic from Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee to Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee.

The Interlocal Agreement approved by the East Wenatchee City Council at their Tuesday evening meeting allows Wenatchee as the lead agency in the project to proceed with construction of the bridge over SR 28.

Melton says the bridge will connect at ground level with the east side of the existing pedestrian and run over SR 28 and next to Gateway Park before dropping down to street level.

"The bridge will essentially follow along the back side of the park," Melton said. "So, it will go right behind where the stage is at, and it'll wrap around and set down right on the sidewalk of Valley Mall Parkway."

Wenatchee will oversee construction of the pedestrian bridges on both sides of the river as part of the Apple Capital Loop project, which received over $92 million in Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grants back in 2021.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford told city councilors Tuesday that both cities had partnered to get a $1.5 million grant through the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council that’ll be used for the project. East Wenatchee is not directly involved in any of the financing and is not obligated to cover any of the expenses thus far.

Image of bike and pedestrian bridge extention in Wenatchee from city of Wenatchee Image of bike and pedestrian bridge extention in Wenatchee from city of Wenatchee loading...

The new pedestrian bridge on the Wenatchee side of the Columbia River will connect to the elevated end of the existing bridge. It will then cross over the BNSF railroad to the west and descend to street grade through a ramp or spiral structure with direct access to Wenatchee Avenue.

A secondary elevated, pier-supported access ramp or spiral structure will spur from the north side of the new west bridge and drop to street level east of the BNSF tracks, connecting to the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

Construction of the bike and pedestrian bridges on both sides of the Columbia River could begin in the Spring of 2025 and continue through the Fall of 2026.