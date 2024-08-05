Vandalism Knocks KPQ AM 560 Signal Off Air

11:30AM UPDATE-- The broadcast signal has been restored after an interruption of about two and a half hours on KPQAM 560. Thank you for your patience.

Any time there is a signal interruption, remember there are alternatives to receiving KPQ's broadcast;

Tune to FM 101.7

Stream KPQ on the KPQ app

Listen live at KPQ.com

Listen to KPQ through your smart speaker device.

Original post 11am Monday

KPQ's AM signal at 560AM is temporarily unavailable while repairs are underway from damage caused by theft and vandalism that occurred over the weekend and again Monday morning.

While repairs are being completed, KPQ programming can be heard at FM 101.7 and streamed on the KPQ app, KPQ.com or through your smart device.