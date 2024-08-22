After a stacked weekend rife with investigations, detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have nabbed over a dozen suspected drug offenders.

(They didn't do it alone; this was an interagency effort. Click here for details.)

Authorities have leveled almost 70 felony charges related to drug distribution. This according to the department's official Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

Like many electronic music festivals, the Bass Canyon fest - held at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy - has a reputation as a hive of drug activity.

That reputation is not necessarily unfair or unearned. Scores of illicit drugs were seized between Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 18: hallucinogens; dissociative anesthetics (i.e. ketamine); stimulants (cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine); cannabis; and DMT (dimethyltryptamine).

The street value of these drugs is estimated at $20,000.

The Gorge in particular is an embattled venue, the backdrop for several overdose fatalities as well as a shooting in 2023. The instigator of the shooting later pleaded for leniency; his judgment, he said, had been warped by psilocybin (psychedelic) mushrooms.