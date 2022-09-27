Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed

The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.

Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way.

He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero Saturday and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder.

He made a court appearances Monday and has a $1 million bail. His brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, is charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance 1st Degree, and has a $500,000 bail.

Urbina-Sotelo was shot 3-4 times and received gunshot wounds to his right forearm, upper chest, and two spots to his head with brain matter exposed.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, Urbina-Sotelo's brother saw Jesus and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero driving by while stopping to get gas at a Chevron gas station earlier.

He told detectives he then saw people from the car with Jesus and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero throw beer bottles at Urbina-Sotelo's front door while he followed the car.

The brother and Urbina-Sotelo were in contact by phone, and both of them followed the car with Jesus and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero to the Cashmere Valley Bank.

According to his brother, Urbina-Sotelo approached the car with Jesus and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, with a baseball bat.

Also in that car was 22-year-old Alexander Naranjo.

Urbina-Sotelo's brother told detectives that Urbina-Sotelo hit the car’s driver with the baseball bat. The brother said he then he started fighting Naranjo.

The brother recognized Jesus Torres-Lucatero in the back seat in possession of a black hand gun.

The brother stated that when he took his eyes off on Jesus, he heard four shots.

He saw Urbina-Sotelo fall to the ground as the car with Jesus and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero and Naranjo left the scene.

According to the Affidavit for Probable Cause, detectives took Jesus Torres-Lucatero into custody at 6am the following morning.

Jesus admitted to shooting Urbina-Sotelo, and said there had been trouble between them for years, although they had earlier been friends.

Jesus said he shot Urbina-Sotelo three times with a Glock 19 9mm hand gun. He said he was scared for his brother who was being hit with a baseball bat.

The Affidavit for Probable Cause concluded that Jesus Torres-Lucatero's admission that he shot Urbina-Sotelo boosted the cause for Murder in the Second Degree, while Guillermo Torres-Lucatero was booked for Rendering Criminal Assistance First Degree after driving the car carrying Jesus.