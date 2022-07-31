Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam

A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30.

A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water.

The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man and his brother-in-law hit two sets of rapids near the front of the group. When the brother-in-law emerged from the water, he saw that the man’s inner tube was empty.

20 minutes later they found the victim face down in the water near Saunders Road.

CPR was performed for an hour before they pronounced him dead.

No one was wearing life jackets.