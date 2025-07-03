You have likely noticed the U.S. Flag flying at half-staff for several days.

Checking directives for the lowering from Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson shows there are active flag lowering directives for the passing of former Washington Secretary of State Ralph Munro and House Speaker Frank Chopp. Both men passed away in March this year.

One of the occasions that will prompt a flag lowering is the death of the public safety and first responder community killed in the line of duty.

The two firefighters killed in an ambush near Coeur d' Alene, Idaho on Sunday certainly deserve the honor. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Harwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison were killed by a sniper who intentionally started a fire to lure first responders and shot three firefighters. Firefighter Dave Tysdal with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department survived his gunshot wounds.

The Governor's office issues the Washington state and U.S. flags to be lowered under set of standard protocols and when the U.S. President issues a flag lowering:

National Firefighters Memorial Day, May

Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15 (unless that day is also Armed Forces Day)

Memorial Day, flag lowered from sunrise to noon

Patriot Day, September 11

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7

In the event of the death of a principal federal or state government official

In the event of the death of a state government employee, or a member of the public safety community, killed in the line of duty

In the event of the death of a member of the armed forces from Washington state while serving on active duty

The Washington State Legislature passed an law directing state agencies, institutions of higher learning, county, cities and towns to display the POW/MIA flag on certain days of the year:.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 30

Former Prisoners of War Day on April 9

Armed Forces Day on the third Saturday in May

Memorial Day on the last Monday in May

Flag Day on June 14

Independence Day on July 4

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on July 27

National POW/MIA Recognition Day third Friday in September

Veterans’ Day on November 11

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on December 7

When the designated day falls on a weekend, the POW/MIA flag will be hoisted on Friday and remain up over the weekend.

Take a respectful moment to reflect on why a flag is lowered when you see it.

Here is a link to show flag lowering directives from the Washington Governor's office.