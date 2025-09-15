Gov. Bob Ferguson warns that thousands of Washingtonians could lose affordable health care if federal premium tax credits expire at the end of the year.

The Enhanced Premium Tax Credits, created under the Affordable Care Act, help lower the cost of private insurance through the state’s Health Benefit Exchange. Without congressional action to extend them, at least 80,000 residents could be priced out of coverage.

“Failing to extend these common-sense tax credits is one more way the federal government is making health care less affordable and less accessible,” Ferguson said.

Roughly 286,000 people in Washington use the exchange, saving an average of $1,330 a year on premiums. For seniors, the savings average nearly $2,000. State officials say losing the credits could drive premiums up sharply — in some cases by 80–90%.

In all, Washingtonians stand to lose about $285 million in savings. Officials warn the uninsured rate, currently 4.8%, could double when combined with recent Medicaid cuts.

For details, visit wahbexchange.org.

