It's Mid-Term Election Day in Washington state.

Voters in the Evergreen State will be deciding several key races, including an initiative to repeal the state's new millionaires tax, while another initiative seeks to restrict K-12 girl sports based on biological gender.

Washington's ten U.S. House seats are up for grabs, as are the entire House of Representatives in Olympia, plus county offices and school construction bonds

Voters have until 8 tonight to return ballots to an official elections drop box before 8 p.m.

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KPQ will have national election results starting at 6 tonight, with state and local results available by around 8 p.m.

Local and statewide results will be posted on the following links

Listen to KPQAM560/FM101.7 on Wednesday for candidate reactions

CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS

DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

STATEWIDE RESULTS