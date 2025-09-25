State Awards More Than $67 Million for Outdoor Recreation and Habitat Conservation

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) has awarded more than $67 million in grants for 105 projects statewide to expand outdoor recreation opportunities and conserve critical wildlife habitat.

The funding will help build parks, improve recreational facilities, and protect important natural areas.

In Chelan and Douglas counties, the following projects were awarded funding:

Chelan County – Grant Awarded: $380,788

Developing the Bear Mountain Trailhead

The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will design and build a new trailhead at the Chelan Coulees Preserve, about eight miles west of Chelan. The project will include up to 15 parking spaces, a restroom, a gate, and signage. The trailhead will provide access to 6,300 acres of public land linking Navarre to Knapp Coulees near Lake Chelan. The 2,100-acre preserve already has a six-mile non-motorized trail for hiking and biking, with panoramic views of Chelan Butte, Lake Chelan, and surrounding valleys.

Grant Source: Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program

Lake Chelan School District – Grant Awarded: $1,124,827

Building a Soccer Field

The Lake Chelan School District will develop a new soccer field at the Mountain Goat Futbol Center. The field will feature sod, irrigation, lighting, and improved parking, expanding recreational opportunities for the community.

Grant Source: Community Outdoor Athletic Facilities Program

Leavenworth Winter Sports Club – Grant Awarded: $75,000

Maintaining Winter Trails in Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Winter Sports Club will maintain backcountry winter trails at Ski Hill, Icicle River Trails, Leavenworth Golf Course, and the Peshastin Mill Site. Work includes deferred maintenance at Ski Hill and Icicle River Trails, plus ongoing upkeep of Nordic and single-track trails. The trails support Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and fat tire biking.

Grant Source: Recreational Trails Program

U.S. Forest Service, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest – Grant Awarded: $175,000

Maintaining Entiat and Chelan Recreation Sites

The Entiat and Chelan Ranger Districts will maintain 13 campgrounds, two cabins, three group sites, about 100 dispersed sites, and two lookout towers. From April to October, these facilities serve roughly 60,000 visitors. Crews will handle trash removal, restroom cleaning, tree clearing, water testing, facility repairs, and sign maintenance.

Grant Source: Nonhighway and Off-Road Vehicles Program

U.S. Forest Service, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest – Grant Awarded: $200,000

Maintaining Wilderness and Front Country Trails

The Wenatchee River Ranger District will fund a trail crew and partner groups for two years to maintain portions of more than 500 miles of trails. Crews will clear downed trees, trim brush, repair bridges and drainage, and restore surfaces. Increasing wildfire intensity and climate impacts make this work more difficult and labor-intensive, requiring larger crews to handle complex debris. The trails serve hikers, climbers, backpackers, equestrians, anglers, hunters, and wildlife watchers.

Grant Source: Nonhighway and Off-Road Vehicles Program

Conservation Commission – Grant Awarded: $4,215,000

Conserving Hinterlands Farms

The State Conservation Commission will purchase a conservation easement on 336 acres of productive orchard and shrub-steppe habitat near Manson. Hinterlands Farms has produced high-quality fruit for decades on this land, which also provides wetlands and wildlife habitat. The easement preserves agriculture while protecting natural resources.

Grant Source: Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program

Washington Department of Natural Resources – Grant Awarded: $150,000

Maintaining Recreation Facilities in Eastern Washington

The Department of Natural Resources will fund staff, equipment, and materials to maintain campgrounds in Chelan, Grant, and Kittitas counties. Work will cover 21 toilets, 187 campsites, six day-use areas and trailheads, and dispersed recreation areas on department-managed lands.

Grant Source: Nonhighway and Off-Road Vehicles Program

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission – Grant Awarded: $1,366,000

Improving the Lake Wenatchee Boat Launch

State Parks will upgrade the only formal public boat launch on Lake Wenatchee. Improvements include a new boat ramp and boarding floats, paved and striped overflow parking, and a pedestrian path connecting the launch to the day-use restroom. The site frequently experiences long backups and overcrowding.

Grant Source: Boating Facilities Program

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission – Grant Awarded: $75,000

Maintaining Lake Wenatchee Snow Trails

State Parks will maintain four Sno-Parks and up to 377 miles of trail in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest over two winters. Work includes plowing access roads, clearing snow from parking lots, and grooming trails for winter recreation.

Grant Source: Recreational Trails Program

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust – Grant Awarded: $870,000

Conserving Badger Mountain Critical Habitat

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust will secure conservation easements on more than 3,200 acres of Badger Mountain in Douglas County. The project preserves farmland and ranchland while protecting critical habitat for the greater sage-grouse, a state-endangered species. Easements compensate landowners for maintaining their property as ranching and wildlife habitat.

Grant Source: Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program