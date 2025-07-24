Remember the Outlet Mall? Washington State has only four shopping malls that are considered an "outlet mall,"all located in Western Washington.

Outlet malls have also experienced a dip in popularity of late.

But why are there no outlet malls in eastern Washington? A lot of back-to-school shoppers have journeyed to North Bend or other outlet malls west of the Cascades for decades. Online shopping is now a more convenient option for many parents, but I recall the time when a trip to visit an outlet mall was a shopping expedition.

The retail pros say Eastern Washington does not have the population density, economic factors, or even the level of tourism to support outlet malls.

Outlet Mall developers like the major urban areas like Seattle and Tacoma for their customer bases and prefer to locate in surrounding suburban areas where land may be cheaper. Western Washington also has a leg up in sheer tourism volume, and shopping is a popular activity for travelers.

So Where Are Washington's Top Outlet Malls?

Seattle Premium Outlets is located in Tulalip, about 30 minutes north of Seattle. This outdoor outlet mall features over 130 stores with a wide selection of designer brands at discounted prices.

The Outlet Collection Located in Auburn, it boasts over 100 stores and vendors with a variety of name-brand stores selling home goods and clothing, as well as restaurants and amusements for children.

Centralia Outlets can be found in Centralia, of course. This is a long-standing outlet mall that offers a range of brand-name retail stores for fashion and home goods. It's known for having big-name stores without the huge crowds.

in North Bend, approximately 30 miles east of Seattle. This outlet mall features 50 designer brands, including Coach, Nike, and Under Armour, with savings of 25% to 65% off everyday prices. North Bend Premium Outlets is