Washingtonians Are Very Interested in Prenups, According to Study

New data reveals that Washington is among the states where couples are most inclined to consider prenuptial agreements. (In the immortal words of Kanye West, "We want prenup! We want prenup!")

New York leads the pack, followed by California, Hawaii and Nevada. Conversely, West Virginia ranks lowest in interest.

According to a 2023 Harris poll, half of U.S. adults support prenups. Sarieh Law Offices, a divorce law firm in Orange County, analyzed Google search terms; this is how the firm identified where in the country people are most receptive to prenups. Washington recorded 78 searches per 100,000 residents, well above the national average. (By contrast, West Virginia had fewer than 48 searches, 26% below average.)

Get our free mobile app

The most common search terms were "pre nup" and "prenuptial agreement."

Wail Sarieh acknowledged a rising interest in prenups, citing their allure for people craving financial security.