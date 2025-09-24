If you’ve ever cruised over Stevens Pass toward the west side, you’ve probably spotted it: a pint-sized chapel tucked along US 2, about six miles east of Monroe. It’s the kind of place that welcomes travelers to pause for rest, reflection—and possibly to wonder how exactly eight people are supposed to squeeze in without violating fire code.

Get our free mobile app

The Wayside Chapel offers travelers a place to “Pause, Rest, Worship.” Translation: Leave your stress and phone at the door, watch your head and step inside, where the décor is charmingly minimalist: a pulpit, four two-person pews, and a few flower vases.

Dedicated in October 1962 during the Seattle World’s Fair, the chapel has remained largely unchanged ever since. Think of it as a vintage roadside moment. While the Space Needle got all the attention, this little chapel shrugged, said "meh" and went about its business.

Over the years, it’s become a local favorite for more than prayer and reflection. Weddings and vow renewals are held here, and it serves as a meeting place for those readying for adventure on either side of the pass.

So next time you’re motoring along US 2, remember: the Wayside Chapel is tiny, historic, and a great place to stop and stretch your legs. It's a little bit of history that won't judge how fast you were driving. But it’s also the perfect spot to pause, breathe, and maybe wonder to yourself, "Could I live in a micro-house this size?"