Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Host “State of the Cities” Community Meeting
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to speak with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford for a “Coffee & Commerce: State of the Cities” presentation Friday.
During this presentation, both mayors will share some of the issues and topics affecting each of their cities.
Tickets for Chamber members are $10, and non-member tickets are $15.
The event will be at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce office, located at 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 101, on Friday at 8 a.m.
Those interested in participating can register here.