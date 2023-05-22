The 155th Annual Memorial Day services in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are set for Monday, May 29th under direction of the Wenatchee Patriotic Council.

The Patriotic Council represents the Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #3617 and Auxiliary, East Wenatchee, John Kendrick Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, Post #10 and Unit #10 Auxiliary, Wenatchee, Civil Air Patrol, Pangborn Composite Squadron

Four Memorial Day Services will honor the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces: United States Army-United State Marine Corps-United States Navy-United States Air Force-United States Space Force-United States Coast Guard-WA National Guard-Wartime Merchant Marine

Memorial Day Services schedule of events;

9:00 a.m. Wenatchee City Cemetery

Memorial Day Proclamation and Address Mayor Frank Kuntz

Laying of Wreaths

U.S. Armed Forces Gold Star Mothers

Military Order of the Purple Heart John Kendrick Chapter NSDAR

Veterans of Foriegn Wars #3617 Aux

American Legion Post #10 Aux, Wartime Merchant Marine

Benediction Chaplain Sarah Simonson

Firing Team Salute and Taps

Retire the Colors

10:00 a.m. Columbia River Pedestrian Bridge

In memory of those lost at sea, a wreath will be dedicated and released from mid-span of the bridge into the Columbia River by East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz

11:00 a.m. Evergreen Memorial Cemetery

Memorial Day Proclamation and Address Mayor Jerrilea Crawford

Laying of Wreaths

U.S. Armed Forces Gold Star Mothers

Military Order of the Purple Heart John Kendrick Chapter NSDAR

Veterans of Foreign Wars #3617 Aux

American Legion Post #10 Aux, Wartime Merchant Marine

Benediction Chaplain Sarah Simonson

Firing Team Salute and Taps

Retire the Colors

12:00 p.m. Pybus Market Flag Ceremony

The Memorial Day ceremony will include a convocation and a patriotic speech, the playing of "Taps" and an Honor Guard will fire three volleys in a salute to the Fallen. A benediction will close the ceremony