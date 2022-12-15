Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year

Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role.

He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over.

But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my partner Danielle Marchant take the primary role as city attorney," said Smith. "And then I'll be helping her with various departments and some special projects."

Marchant is the current assistant attorney for the city, who'll be stepping into the primary role on January 1st.

Smith will help Marchant handle legal issues surrounding the upcoming Confluence Parkway Project, which will be the largest road project in the City's history, at $108 million.

He's also leaving his lead role as city attorney at a time when Wenatchee is not being hit with any major lawsuits.

"This year when we did our annual audit report to the state auditor, we had no pending claims against the city of Wenatchee, zero, which is pretty amazing," Smith said. "In my 19-year career that's never happened, I don't think."

Smith says the clean record for claims will be beneficial for the city as it starts 2023 with a new insurance carrier.

The city contracts with Davis Arneil Law Firm in Wenatchee for attorney and prosecution services, which is where both Smith and Marchant work.

Smith has been practicing law in Wenatchee since 1986, and has roots in eastern Washington. He receiving his B.A. from Central Washington University in Ellensburg and J.D. from Gonzaga University in Spokane.

He is a member of the Washington State Bar Association and the Eastern Washington Federal Bar.