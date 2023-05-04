Wenatchee City Councilmember Mike Poirier Announces Bid for Mayor’s Seat

Wenatchee City Council member Mike Poirier is announcing his bid for the mayor’s seat for the 2023 General Election.

In January, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz announced that he would not be running for another term.

Back in 2019, Poirier contemplated running for mayor, but ultimately decided not to, stating that he needed more experience.

Now, after 30 years of working on local boards and committees, Poirier says he is now ready to run for mayor.

“It was just the right timing and I really believe in the direction that the city is going now,” Poirier said. “I want to continue with most things that are going on with the city and to see it go through.”

Changes he wishes to see within city administration include increased transparency, continuing work on city projects like the Confluence Parkway project, and to focus on how future projects will impact taxpayers.

“I believe we need to have lots of projects out there and we need to slow down a little bit on it,” Poirier said. “I don't believe there will ever be a tax decrease, but I believe we can soften the blow, soften it and realize and make sure we know what we're doing.”

In regards to homelessness within the city, Poirier says he wants to support but not enable those seeking services.

“I believe everybody should take care of their own, the question is what's the definition of our own and how do we provide services to work and not enable people?” Poirier said. “That's a big word to me, I do not want to enable people. I want to educate and have services there for the people, for our community.”

According to Poirier, there may be five to ten people looking to run for mayor in this year's general election.

Candidates will be able to file for the 2023 General Election between May 15-19.