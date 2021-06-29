Wenatchee City Pool Changing Operations After New Guidance

The follow is a press release from the City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department:

The City Pool will be implementing some operational changes to keep pace with the new State Covid guidelines released today. Here’s a quick summary:

Lap Swimming: Beginning tomorrow June 29, lap swimming will return to drop in use with no reservations required. People that have already made reservations for the rest of this week will check in as they have been doing. Swimmers may pay with check or cash each time they visit or purchase 10 visit, discount punch cards.

Family Swims: Beginning Monday July 5, Family Swims will be converted to Open Public Swims. Online reservations will no longer required and people can drop in and pay with check or cash at the pool. 10 visit, discount punch cards will be available for purchase.

Swimming Lessons: Registration for swimming lessons will continue to be online on the City website (wenatcheewa.gov), with registration for Session 3 opening on July 10 and Session 4 on July 31. Class sizes will be expanded slightly but are dependent upon instructor availability.

Doggie Paddle Swim: Pre-registration will continue online for the August 14 event.

General Pool Items:

• The pool general schedule will remain as is.

• Locker Rooms will now be fully available for use.

• Temperature checks and health screening will no longer be required to enter the facility.

• Masking is recommended for those not in the water.

• Physical distancing is recommended.

• Covid facility capacity restrictions have been lifted.

• Season Passes will not be sold this year.

For more information contact Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at 888-3284.