Mabel is a beautiful 3-year-old female who has blossomed during her time at the shelter. When she first arrived, she was a little unsure of her new surroundings, but with patience and care, she has shown her sweet and energetic personality.

Mabel loves to play and enjoy life, and she’s ready to share her big heart with a family of her own. She would do best as the only pet in the home, where she can soak up all the love and attention she deserves.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058103970

Weight: 61 pounds

If you’re looking for a dog with a sweet and energetic personality, come meet Mabel. Stop by and meet him at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

