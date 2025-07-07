Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three significant fireworks caused brushfires on the 4th of July.

Chief Brian Brett says crews were dispatched about 8pm to Saunders Ave for the first of two fires in Rick Island. Brett said fireworks ignited some brush on fire and the flames were spreading up the hill and threatening homes.

'We were fortunate in that winds were blowing the fire back onto itself and allowed our crews to get a handle on it and limiting it to about two acres"

Another dispatch sent Wenatchee Fire Department crews to Malaga off Hamlin and and West Malaga Road. The fire was burning upslope but Brett said firefighter used an orchard above the fire to their advantage and were able to flank the approximately two-acre blaze.

Get our free mobile app

Brett says crews and resources were sent from the Saunders Ave fire in Rock Island to a second brushfire reported in an old orchard on Penn Avenue. Brett says that incident kept firefighters on scene overnight to monitor for hot spots.

"That fire was burning in old orchard stumps and downed debris. Crews stayed overnight and most of Saturday to make sure the fire did not threaten any structures in the area."

All three fires were limited to approximately two acres and there were no damaged structures or injuries.

Prior to the 4th, a structure fire in East Wenatchee on Thursday may have been caused by fireworks.

Wenatchee Valley Fire responded around 11 a.m., just before smoke and flames were seen in an 85-unit mobile home park near Fourth Street Southeast and South Kentucky Avenue.

The fire damaged the living room and kitchen of a residence, then spread to a nearby fence and two parked vehicles. There were no injuries but three pet parakeets died. The cause is still under investigation, but fireworks are suspected.

Chief Brett says overall, there were fewer incidents compared to last year but more education on fireworks bans are needed.

"Crews mad contact with several people observed shooting off aerial fireworks who claimed they were not aware of the fireworks bans"

Fireworks of any kind are not legal in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan or Douglas County. The city of Rock Island is the only jurisdiction still permitting personal fireworks on the 4th.

While Brett said he was relieved no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged on the 4th, there is along, hot fire season still ahead and dangerous fire weather conditions this week with triple digit temperatures and high winds in the forecast. The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon and a Fire Weather Watch extends from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

In Ephrata, a fire started near Street A Five Northwest, near Walmart. Firefighters with Grant County Fire District 13 were able to bring it under control quickly.

The city of Moses Lake saw the highest fire activity on the 4th. Crews knocked down a blaze near South Eastlake Drive and Vue Way, responded to another near Division Street, and tackled four additional fires scattered throughout the area. All were extinguished without major incident.

All of the fires remain under investigation, but officials believe fireworks were likely to blame.