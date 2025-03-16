Just about everyone wants impeccably tended commercial corridors and gathering spaces. Now's your chance to make that a reality!

The Wenatchee branch of Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) is organizing a citywide clean-up event on April 19. Consider it a pre-celebration of the 55th annual Earth Day (April 22).

CED will provide gloves, bags, hi-vis vests and other essentials for participants. Volunteers can also expect a complimentary lunch and t-shirt for helping beautify roadways and other well-trotted areas.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 84 E. Ninth St.. This is a relatively freewheeling affair, so individuals or small groups can join on the day of.

Larger groups or those wishing to RSVP should contact Jim Swiercz. He is reachable at jim@ced-wenatchee.com or via text at 509-662-2129.