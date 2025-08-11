Banana Split, Milkshake, and Sundae are the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

They are a sweet trio of male guinea pigs. Banana Split has a sleek white coat and black spots. Milkshake has large brown patches on his white coat and a mellow personality to match. Sundae is a colorful mix of red, brown, and white and his curious nature.

These three are looking for loving homes and make a great first pet for children to learn the responsibilities of pet care. Guinea pigs are very social, so consider adopting a bonded pair or the whole trio if you would like to keep the brothers together. Come meet Banana Split, Milkshake, and Sundae. If you would like to arrange a meet & greet, contact the WVHS shelter at (509) 662-9577

The guinea pig trio are available for adoption daily from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment. The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue.

Here is a gallery of all pets available��for adoption at the WVHS shelter that are awaiting a new home.

The Guinea Pig brothers at WVHS. Image provided

BANANA SPLIT, MILKSHAKE & SUNDAE

Species: Guinea Pigs

Age: 6 Months Old

Sex: Males

Animal ID: A0058978021(Banana Split), A0058978019 (Milkshake), A0058978018(Sundae)