The Wenatchee High School Band Booster Club will host the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School this Saturday.

Funds from the fees paid by the vendors for display space will go towards Wenatchee High School music programs like the Golden Apple Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Wind Ensemble.

The Holdiday Craft Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School Commons. About 100 local vendors and makers with hand-crafted items will fill the adjacent cafeteria area and several hallways. A line often forms before the opening with holiday shoppers hoping to get first selection at approximately 125 booths. .

Raffle tickets for a variety of items is another fundraising element.

WHS Band Boosters WHS Band Boosters loading...

Get our free mobile app

Junior saxophonist Jose Macedo says the fundraiser helps pay uniforms, trips to statewide competitions, and even funded purchas of a truck the Golden Apple Marching Band uses to haul equipment to the band's competions around the state.

Senior Alexa Hickman says the Holiday Craft Bazaar is an important fundraiser for music programs because "it supports all of us because band is an expensive sport and it keeps us going." Hickman, a senior who plays the euphonim says the funds raised keeps the programs going and helps teach kids music.

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo