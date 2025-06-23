A house and five vehicles are at a complete loss after a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee.

Fire Chief Brian Brett said crews responded to the 800 block of Methow Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. to find two houses on fire, including one fully engulfed.

Brett said owners' dog jumped off the bed and woke the two adults occupying the house. They, and the dog, escaped the blaze without injuries.

Crews utilized the alley behind Methow Street to deploy multiple engines and handlines to fight the fire.

The second home did not have anyone in it at the time, and fire crews saved the house with minimal damage to its side and roof.

The American Red Cross is working with the occupants of the house lost to the fire on housing.

Brett notes the house had a chicken coup nearby, but firefighters could not determine if chickens occupied it prior to the fire.

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.