Aspen is the Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week for March 17th

She is described as a sweet girl with a heart full of potential. The WVHS staff says Aspen arrived at the shelter somewhat scared and shut down, but she has blossomed into a curious and lovable dog with some patience and care.

If you plan to visit Aspen to consider adoption, she might take a few minutes to warm up to you, but in no time, you will see how fun and affectionate of a pup she really is.

Aspen is ready to adopt into a loving home. If you’re looking for a sweet, playful companion, she could be the dog for you!

If you are interested in spending time with Aspen to see if she is a good match, call the WVHS and schedule a meet and greet with her. (509) 662-9577

ASPEN

Breed: Canaan Dog Mix

Age: 4 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-28012

ASPEN is a Canaan dog mix Image: WVHS

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily, except for Wednesday when adoptions are available by appointment only

