The City of Wenatchee is inviting anyone interested in applying for an appointment to the City Council to attend a Meet and Greet session on Thursday, Dec. 5th.

The vacancy is the result of Council member Keith Huffaker's decision to relocate away from Wenatchee.

Mayor Mike Poirier says anyone who is interested should attend to get information drom Council members and Department heads about the Council role and expectations before submitting their application for consideration.

The Meet & Greet event was helpful when the City had to Poirier's seat when he won election as Mayor. Up to 100 people attended and Council Member Chelsea Ewer was chosen from a field of 15 to 20 applicants, according to Poirier.

The Meet & Greet is Thursday from 4 to 5pm in City Hall.

The appointee would fulfill the remainder of the term for Huffaker's "At Large-B" position that expires in December of 2025.

Any registered voter who has lived in the City for the past year or longer is eligible to apply. A qualified applicant can reside anywhere within city limits to be eligible for an "At Large" seat on Council.

Applications are due December 27th and the individual chosen will take office in late January

Applications are available on the city’s website; Wenatchee WA dot gov or by contacting the City Clerk at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov, or calling (509) 888-6204.