Wenatchee Motorcyclist Killed Near Selah

A Wenatchee motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Yakima County on Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around noon on State Route 821 near Selah when 30-year-old Seth P. Conyers collided with a car that was turning off the highway onto Pomona View Road.

Conyers was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the car - 82-year-old Mary E. Lydigsen of Yakima was uninjured in the crash.

A 3-year-old passenger in Lydigsen's car, Scarlett J. Jones, suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the cause of the wreck is under investigation and did not indicate if impairment may have been a factor in the accident.