Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) hosts their annual Vulnerable Persons Registry Event.

Get our free mobile app

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Pybus Public Market.

A vulnerable person is someone who has autism, acquired brain injury, dementia, or cerebral palsy. Anyone with these conditions, or anyone responsible for vulnerable persons, may register at this event. These conditions are not exclusive and anyone with a condition making them vulnerable can register with a local police department.

WPD says this is an opportunity to update photos and contact information in person, or register family members. The program intends to help people who may not be able to identify themselves, their family helpers, or home due to disability, injury, or other condition.

Those who cannot attend the April 19 event can enroll people or update existing records by contacting the local office.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and East Wenatchee Police Department are participating in this event.