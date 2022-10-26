Wenatchee School Board Hires Consulting Firm to Find Next Superintendent

The Wenatchee School Board recently confirmed a consulting firm that would start the search for a new superintendent.

During their board meeting on Tuesday, they decided to contract with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC for $26,050.

Currently, Bill Eagle has been serving as Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent through the North Central Educational Service District.

Board President Martin Barron said they hope to have a superintendent hired by April 1st, and start working by July.

On Nov. 1, the board will hold a special meeting with the firm to start looking for a new superintendent.