Local Ski Cross athlete Jack Mitchell recently competed at the World Championships in San Pellegrino, Italy. His father Jim reports Jack qualified for the "knockout" rounds but was eliminated in an early heat, finishing 30th overall. Mitchell paired with Morgan Shute from Maine for a 13th place finish in the Team competition.

Mitchell at World Junior Championships in San Pellegrino, Italy Credit: FIS Mitchell at World Junior Championships in San Pellegrino, Italy Credit: FIS loading...

Mitchell competes is ski cross where all the skiers race on the same narrow course with gates, jumps and turns simultaneously and the close-quarters competition is thrilling.

Get our free mobile app

After the Worlds in Italy, Mitchell returned to competition in Canada and the U.S. earning 2 medals in a 5 day span, culminating with the U.S. Championship in the last race of the season. The performances helped Mitchell to his highest point totals of the season and a solid #6 US ranking.

At the North American (NorAm) Cup finals at Nakiska, Alberta, on April 8 and 9, he grabbed the only USA medal of the weekend with a bronze, finishing ahead of 4 of the 5 Canadian National team World Cup racers and every World Cup American qualifiers. While Mitchell did not compete in the entire series, he still had a strong season, finishing 8th overall with 2 podiums and 2nd out of the 18 Americans on the team.

Competing at the US Nationals in Copper Mountain, Colorado, Mitchell held off defending champion, US Olympian and current world #23 Tyler Wallasch for the gold by an arms length.

Mitchell will now await the announcements in June, when the International Ski Federation (FIS) will release quotas for each nation for the 2023/24 World Cup season. In November, US Ski and Snowboard will name the World Cup Team. With a great season behind him, Mitchell is hoping for selection to either team. He is currently on the US Europa Cup team, and will be eligible for World Cup events next season in addition to NorAm and Europa Cup starts if selected.