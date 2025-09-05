The following is a corrected schedule of contingencies for school athletics in Wenatchee because of poor air quality.

Due to air quality concerns in the Wenatchee Valley, scheduled High School athletics scheduled for tonight have been canceled and alternative plans for September 6th based on air quality conditions have been announced.

Friday, September 5th - Apple Bowl Games:

● 9th Grade Football: Originally 3:00 PM - CANCELLED. Rescheduled for Saturday at Lake City.

● Varsity Football: Originally 7:00 PM - CANCELLED.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday, September 6th - Apple Bowl Games (Plan B if air quality does not improve):

● 9th Grade Football (Eastmont vs. Bonney Lake): CANCELLED

● Varsity Football (Eastmont vs. Bonney Lake): Time adjusted to 12:00 PM. ○ Gates open at 11:00 AM.

● JV Girls Soccer (Wenatchee vs. Selah): Time adjusted to 4:00 PM at Triangle Park.

● Varsity Girls Soccer (Wenatchee vs. Selah): Time adjusted to 4:00 PM at Apple Bowl.

● Varsity Football (Wenatchee vs. Lake City): 7:00 PM at Apple Bowl.

● 9th Grade Football (Wenatchee @ Lake City): 10:00 AM. ○ Game will stream on NFHS Network.

Decision Times for Saturday, September 6th Games (based on air quality):

● Eastmont Football: Decision by Russ Waterman (AD) by 8:00 AM Saturday.

● Wenatchee Girls Soccer: Decision by BJ Kuntz (AD) by 10:00 AM Saturday.

● Wenatchee Varsity Football: Decision by BJ Kuntz (AD) by 6:00 AM Saturday.

Plan C - If Saturday Home Events Are Cancelled (due to continued air quality issues):

● Wenatchee Girls Soccer vs. Selah: Game will move to Selah. ○ JV at 2:00 PM / Varsity at 4:00 PM. ○ Game will stream on Hudl IV.

● Wenatchee Varsity Football vs. Lake City: Game will move to Lake City. ○ 1:00 PM game. ○ Game will stream on NFHS Network